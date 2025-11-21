Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires New Shares in Permian Resources Corporation $PR

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 141,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PR. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the first quarter worth about $175,525,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Permian Resources by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,963,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,380,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133,354 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,119,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Permian Resources by 300.3% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,833,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Permian Resources by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,578,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PR opened at $13.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Permian Resources Corporation has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $16.33.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

Permian Resources ( NYSE:PR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 15.65%.The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $67,398.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,555.49. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $67,431.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 91,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,467.10. This represents a 4.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Permian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

