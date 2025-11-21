IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX Holdings Decreased by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 87.5% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 328.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDXX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $675.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $765.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Leerink Partners set a $785.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $775.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 9,425 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.34, for a total transaction of $6,628,979.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,874,937.66. The trade was a 30.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $689.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $654.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $594.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.62. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.14 and a 1-year high of $735.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.810-13.010 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.