Neo Ivy Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Brinker International, Inc. $EAT

Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 335.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,612 shares during the period. Brinker International comprises about 0.9% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Brinker International by 227.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 52.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EAT opened at $127.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.38. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.30 and a 1-year high of $192.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 164.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.900-10.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 16,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total value of $2,503,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,572.48. The trade was a 55.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Hochman sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $6,944,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 212,867 shares in the company, valued at $33,594,669.94. This trade represents a 17.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $156.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

