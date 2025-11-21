Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New $2.20 Million Investment in Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 12,250.0% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 350.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $104.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.38 and a twelve month high of $130.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.70.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 74.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRU. Wolfe Research started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $438,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,132.90. This represents a 15.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles F. Lowrey sold 48,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total value of $5,172,331.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 165,564 shares in the company, valued at $17,779,917.96. The trade was a 22.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

