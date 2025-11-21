Entropy Technologies LP Decreases Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Entropy Technologies LP cut its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,617 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,495,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,167,776,000 after purchasing an additional 658,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,536,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,533,000 after purchasing an additional 270,227 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 33.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,129,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,610,000 after purchasing an additional 786,063 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 34.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,037,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,287,000 after buying an additional 779,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,880,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,957,000 after buying an additional 31,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $199.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Argus lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $238.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $255.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.35.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NYSE NET opened at $191.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -638.19 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.10 and a 200 day moving average of $197.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.42 and a twelve month high of $260.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.The company had revenue of $562.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cloudflare has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.46, for a total value of $11,862,880.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.20, for a total value of $5,594,866.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 14,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,180,265. The trade was a 63.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 558,314 shares of company stock worth $118,693,236. Insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.