Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New $2.85 Million Investment in Mirion Technologies, Inc. $MIR

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 132,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,000. Mirion Technologies makes up 0.9% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 360,400.0% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 582.2% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MIR stock opened at $22.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Mirion Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

MIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on Mirion Technologies from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mirion Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mirion Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mirion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mirion Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

