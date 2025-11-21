Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,764,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370,287 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 0.7% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,543,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 420.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 197.7% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 52.3% in the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its holdings in Chevron by 171.3% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $150.34 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.98 and its 200-day moving average is $150.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $48.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.99 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.20%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. Wall Street Zen raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chevron from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.55.

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

