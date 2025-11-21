Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Position in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,590,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,023 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,898,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in McKesson by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its holdings in McKesson by 64.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.63, for a total value of $283,476.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,614.64. The trade was a 50.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCK. Bank of America lifted their price target on McKesson from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $816.00 to $914.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $887.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on McKesson

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK opened at $849.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.51. McKesson Corporation has a one year low of $558.13 and a one year high of $867.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $785.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $733.49.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $9.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $1.02. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 196.66% and a net margin of 0.84%.The company had revenue of $103.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.21%.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.