JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 11,725,325 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,242,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,725,325 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $11,993,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 75.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.58 and its 200 day moving average is $49.38. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.1087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

