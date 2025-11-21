Contrasting Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) & Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI)

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) and Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.9% of Old Republic International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Zurich Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Old Republic International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Zurich Insurance Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Old Republic International and Zurich Insurance Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Republic International $8.75 billion 1.28 $852.80 million $2.99 15.09 Zurich Insurance Group $59.51 billion 1.70 $5.81 billion N/A N/A

Zurich Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Old Republic International.

Volatility and Risk

Old Republic International has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zurich Insurance Group has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Old Republic International pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Zurich Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Old Republic International pays out 38.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Old Republic International has increased its dividend for 45 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Old Republic International and Zurich Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Republic International 0 0 1 2 3.67 Zurich Insurance Group 2 2 0 0 1.50

Old Republic International currently has a consensus price target of $46.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.07%. Given Old Republic International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Old Republic International is more favorable than Zurich Insurance Group.

Profitability

This table compares Old Republic International and Zurich Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Republic International 9.53% 17.11% 3.59% Zurich Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Old Republic International beats Zurich Insurance Group on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Old Republic International

(Get Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers aviation, commercial auto, commercial multi-peril, commercial property, general liability, home and auto warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, fidelity, directors and officers, and surety. This segment provides its insurance products to businesses, state and local government, and other institutions in transportation, commercial construction, healthcare, education, retail and wholesale trade, forest products, energy, general manufacturing, and financial services industries. The Title Insurance segment offers lenders' and owners' policies to real estate purchasers and investors based upon searches of the public records. This segment also provides escrow closing and construction disbursement services; and real estate information products, national default management services, and various other services pertaining to real estate transfers and loan transactions. The Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business segment offers private mortgage insurance coverage that protects mortgage lenders and investors from default related losses on residential mortgage loans made primarily to homebuyers. Old Republic International Corporation was founded in 1923 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Zurich Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments. It offers car and motor, home, travel, general liability, life and critical illness, and other insurance products; and saving and investment, and pension and retirement planning products. The company also provides property, casualty, energy and engineering lines, and marine; commercial management liability, financial institutions, and professional indemnity; and cyber, accident and health, and credit lines and surety insurance products, as well as and non-claims and ancillary services to the farmers exchanges. In addition, it offers employee benefit insurance products; and climate resilience, risk engineering, captive, and cyber resilience, as well as climate risk assessment and reinsurance services. The company serves individuals, small businesses, and mid-sized and large companies, as well as multinational corporations. It sells its products through agents, brokers, and bank distribution channels. Zurich Insurance Group AG was founded in 1872 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.