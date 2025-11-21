30,043 Shares in Insulet Corporation $PODD Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,043 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $9,439,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,708,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,735,991,000 after purchasing an additional 39,403 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,927,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $603,211,000 after buying an additional 58,309 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Insulet by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,152,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $302,686,000 after buying an additional 297,734 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment grew its holdings in Insulet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,053,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $276,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Insulet by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,367 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $177,096,000 after acquiring an additional 27,408 shares during the period.

In other Insulet news, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total value of $278,001.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,870.90. The trade was a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total transaction of $238,725.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,925.44. This represents a 16.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PODD shares. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Insulet in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Insulet from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.35.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $312.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $322.43 and its 200 day moving average is $314.18. Insulet Corporation has a one year low of $230.05 and a one year high of $354.88. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.10, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.70 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 10.01%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

