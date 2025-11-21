Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.60 Billion Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,601,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,036,631 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,603,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,487,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,174,760,000 after purchasing an additional 521,455 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,777,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,302,000 after buying an additional 93,346 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,807,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,967,000 after buying an additional 24,588 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,818,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,336,000 after acquiring an additional 830,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,186,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,592,000 after acquiring an additional 944,731 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $183.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 52 week low of $145.12 and a 52 week high of $216.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.04 and a 200-day moving average of $188.39.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.93%.

In other news, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total value of $183,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,073.14. This trade represents a 14.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total value of $201,927.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,824.95. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 2,151 shares of company stock worth $400,092 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $240.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

