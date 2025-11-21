TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Acquires 23,102 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,102 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 451.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 81,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 66,357 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 353,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,968,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 521,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,166,000 after buying an additional 28,201 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.8% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 201,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,378,000 after buying an additional 14,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triton Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $83.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.42. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.33 and a 1-year high of $116.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Church & Dwight has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.490-3.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 37.11%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.