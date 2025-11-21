Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Has $32.96 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,324 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $32,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,510,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,096,000 after purchasing an additional 137,685 shares during the period. Power Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the second quarter. Power Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.2% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,922,000. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 111,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,414,000 after buying an additional 9,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ICE. Barclays set a $183.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $202.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 10,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.88, for a total value of $1,601,828.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 65,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,365,331.20. This trade represents a 13.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.04, for a total value of $161,545.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 16,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,859,992.96. This represents a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 23,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,914,346 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $151.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.29 and a 52 week high of $189.35. The firm has a market cap of $86.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.71. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

