Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $6.60 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 989.5% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMB. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays set a $132.00 price target on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.91.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KMB opened at $103.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.26. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 12 month low of $99.22 and a 12 month high of $150.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.47 and a 200-day moving average of $126.90.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.37. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 184.87% and a net margin of 12.87%.The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 85.28%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

