LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Acquires 228 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of META. Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,620 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210,526 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $155,387,000 after buying an additional 20,912 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 84,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $62,507,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 11.5% during the second quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:META opened at $589.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $479.80 and a 12 month high of $796.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $700.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $704.88.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.03 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 9.28%.

Several research firms have commented on META. JMP Securities upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $825.00 target price (down from $900.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $610.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $810.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $825.05.

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.23, for a total value of $312,386.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,927.46. The trade was a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.35, for a total transaction of $365,610.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,476,894.45. This trade represents a 7.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,959 shares of company stock valued at $26,906,323. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

