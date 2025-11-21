Freemont Management S.A. Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Freemont Management S.A. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% during the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 36.4% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total transaction of $8,129,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,369,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,760,192.85. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $694,638.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,725.80. This represents a 16.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,674 shares of company stock valued at $48,454,423. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Westpark Capital boosted their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Alphabet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $306.00 price target (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.33.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $289.45 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $306.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.28%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

