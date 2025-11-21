Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.24 and last traded at $21.5850, with a volume of 6613701 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.2%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.19. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.28, a P/E/G ratio of 244.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 2.95%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 186.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $1,370,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 2,298,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,753,000 after purchasing an additional 271,481 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 37,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth approximately $32,721,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

