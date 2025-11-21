LSV Asset Management Buys New Position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 40,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 989.5% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMB. UBS Group increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays set a $132.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.91.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of KMB stock opened at $103.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $99.22 and a fifty-two week high of $150.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.90. The stock has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.26.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 184.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 85.28%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.