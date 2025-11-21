Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $7.86 Million Stock Holdings in Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $7,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tobam acquired a new stake in Snap-On during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-On in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-On during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Snap-On by 52.8% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Snap-On during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-On Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $331.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $338.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.54. Snap-On Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.81 and a fifty-two week high of $373.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Snap-On Increases Dividend

Snap-On ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.12. Snap-On had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $2.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Snap-On’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.14. This represents a $9.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Snap-On from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.00.

Snap-On Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

