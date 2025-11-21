Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Reduces Stock Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lessened its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,293 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $26,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 5,142.9% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 148.4% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in CocaCola in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Henrique Braun sold 40,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,864,862.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 62,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,441,707.53. This trade represents a 39.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 13,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $947,411.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,109.25. The trade was a 26.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 225,252 shares of company stock worth $15,953,007 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola stock opened at $71.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $306.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.48. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $74.38.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 43.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is 67.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.43.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

