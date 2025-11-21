Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Sells 104,639 Shares of Dollar General Corporation $DG

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd reduced its stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 38.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 167,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,639 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $19,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5,440.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,582,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,155,000 after buying an additional 1,554,004 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Dollar General by 251.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,035,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,549 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Dollar General by 15,369.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,219,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,298 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,433,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $41,798,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DG. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Dollar General from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group set a $123.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.14.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $100.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.25. Dollar General Corporation has a 52-week low of $66.43 and a 52-week high of $117.95. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.30.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 7th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 43.70%.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

