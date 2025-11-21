Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW Shares Bought by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $23,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total transaction of $1,803,074.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 10,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,035.12. This trade represents a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela B. Strobel sold 1,521 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.25, for a total transaction of $373,025.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 39,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,625,817.25. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $240.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.57 and a 200-day moving average of $252.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $69.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.66 and a twelve month high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 93.26% and a net margin of 19.05%.The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $253.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $258.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $263.77.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

