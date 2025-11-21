Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. $CLST

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 198,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,324 shares during the period. Catalyst Bancorp accounts for 2.9% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Bancorp were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

In other news, Director Kirk E. Kleiser bought 4,750 shares of Catalyst Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $63,697.50. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 17,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,014.09. The trade was a 36.54% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Catalyst Bancorp stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $61.14 million, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.79.

Catalyst Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CLST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter. Catalyst Bancorp had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 2.75%.

Catalyst Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 20th that permits the company to repurchase $205,000.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 0.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Catalyst Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Louisiana. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

