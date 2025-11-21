BellRing Brands Inc. $BRBR Shares Acquired by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its holdings in BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 82.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 367,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,106 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $21,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 258,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,999,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 592,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,350,000 after acquiring an additional 200,436 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $408,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 51,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 89.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,145,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,342,000 after acquiring an additional 540,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.53. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.70. BellRing Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.45 and a 12-month high of $80.67.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $648.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.21 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 95.87% and a net margin of 9.33%.The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. BellRing Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

BellRing Brands Company Profile



BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

