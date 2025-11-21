Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.67 Million in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 43,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,667,000. Public Service Enterprise Group makes up about 4.3% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,961,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,468,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,526,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,049,973,000 after purchasing an additional 110,087 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,294,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,317,000 after purchasing an additional 162,261 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 20.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,803,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,354,000 after purchasing an additional 806,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,683,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,439,000 after purchasing an additional 230,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.19.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $80.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.44. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $74.67 and a 12 month high of $95.22. The company has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 17.78%.The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,920 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $405,063.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 26,134 shares in the company, valued at $2,151,612.22. This trade represents a 15.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Articles

