Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,554 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $25,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $94,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Waste Management from $234.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.25.

Waste Management stock opened at $216.68 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.11 and a 52 week high of $242.58. The stock has a market cap of $87.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.97%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

