Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Trims Stake in On Holding AG $ONON

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd trimmed its position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 434,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,172 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in ON were worth $22,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of ON by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in ON by 1.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 56,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of ON by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 9.8% during the second quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of ON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,862,000. 36.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ONON opened at $41.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.49 and a 200 day moving average of $48.02. On Holding AG has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $64.05.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on ON from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on ON from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of ON in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of ON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.14.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

