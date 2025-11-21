Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Boosts Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $19,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPWR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,939,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,344,358,000 after purchasing an additional 19,277 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,034,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,180,104,000 after acquiring an additional 506,430 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,249,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $724,589,000 after acquiring an additional 86,853 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 36.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,592,000 after purchasing an additional 227,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 485,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $355,003,000 after buying an additional 27,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carintia Martinez sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,200. This represents a 61.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 27,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $881.66, for a total transaction of $24,656,503.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 148,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,755,467.96. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 78,443 shares of company stock valued at $72,480,676 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MPWR opened at $857.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.33. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $438.86 and a 12-month high of $1,123.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $956.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $819.70.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $737.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 73.17% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.06 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 15.93%.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wolfe Research set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $875.00 price target (up previously from $720.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,047.27.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

