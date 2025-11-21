Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Sells 44,342 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated $CHCT

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 28.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,342 shares during the quarter. Community Healthcare Trust comprises about 2.1% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHCT. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 50.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth about $168,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, M&G PLC boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 11.1% during the second quarter. M&G PLC now owns 11,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Community Healthcare Trust

In related news, Director Cathrine Cotman acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.66 per share, with a total value of $58,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 37,635 shares in the company, valued at $551,729.10. The trade was a 11.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHCT shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Community Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Community Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Shares of CHCT opened at $14.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $410.69 million, a P/E ratio of -36.06 and a beta of 0.72. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $20.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.61.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -475.00%.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers.

Featured Stories

