1,257 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA Bought by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,257 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 165 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its position in Electronic Arts by 56.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 208 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 328.9% during the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 67.5% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 196 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $504,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 53,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,713,434.68. This represents a 4.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $240,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,904. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,900 shares of company stock worth $7,873,176. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Arete Research set a $192.00 target price on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Roth Capital downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Cowen downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Baird R W lowered Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.64.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:EA opened at $201.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.26. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.21 and a 52 week high of $203.75. The company has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a PE ratio of 58.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The game software company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

