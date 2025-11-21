Loews (NYSE:L) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $105.40 and last traded at $105.1630, with a volume of 801131 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Loews in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Loews presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Loews alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on L

Loews Stock Down 0.3%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.59 and a 200-day moving average of $94.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 7.47%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. Loews’s payout ratio is 3.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loews

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of L. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 880.8% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Loews in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Loews during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA bought a new stake in Loews during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Loews Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.