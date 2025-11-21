Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 2.31 per share by the aerospace company on Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st.

Northrop Grumman has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. Northrop Grumman has a dividend payout ratio of 32.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Northrop Grumman to earn $28.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $9.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.6%

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $568.64 on Friday. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $426.24 and a one year high of $640.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $589.18 and a 200 day moving average of $549.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $81.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $1.24. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.82%.The business had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOC. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $625.00 to $688.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $710.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $700.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $646.94.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

