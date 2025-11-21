hVIVO’s (HVO) “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of hVIVO (LON:HVO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 10 price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital cut their price target on hVIVO from GBX 35 to GBX 25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 17.50.

hVIVO Trading Down 2.5%

LON:HVO opened at GBX 5.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 10.22. hVIVO has a one year low of GBX 5.80 and a one year high of GBX 24. The firm has a market cap of £39.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61.

hVIVO (LON:HVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX (0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. hVIVO had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 47.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that hVIVO will post 1.5492958 EPS for the current fiscal year.

hVIVO Company Profile

hVIVO plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to big pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, human rhinovirus, asthma, malaria, cough, and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model.

