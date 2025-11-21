Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Price Target Cut to GBX 490 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Workspace Group (LON:WKP – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 516 to GBX 490 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 403 target price on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Workspace Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 464.33.

Get Workspace Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WKP

Workspace Group Stock Performance

WKP stock opened at GBX 366.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £704.04 million, a P/E ratio of 130.79, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 400.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 407.73. Workspace Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 360 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 569. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.43.

Workspace Group (LON:WKP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported GBX (37) EPS for the quarter. Workspace Group had a negative net margin of 104.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that Workspace Group will post 36.7630058 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Workspace Group

(Get Free Report)

Workspace is London's leading owner and operator of flexible workspace, currently managing 4.7 million sq. ft. of sustainable space at 79 locations in London and the South East. We are home to some 4,000 of London's fastest growing and established brands from a diverse range of sectors. Our purpose, to give businesses the freedom to grow, is based on the belief that in the right space, teams can achieve more.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.