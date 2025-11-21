Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (ACV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on December 30th

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE ACV opened at $24.56 on Friday. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.24.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACV. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

