Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $180.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $151.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.08.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 0.2%

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

NYSE:APO opened at $126.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.94. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $102.58 and a 52 week high of $189.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider Leon D. Black sold 915,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $122,637,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,526,000 shares in the company, valued at $606,619,780. This represents a 16.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $370,543,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth $342,335,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,419,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,319,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,545 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 24.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,581,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,482,000 after purchasing an additional 706,181 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 33.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,473,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,737,000 after buying an additional 613,124 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

