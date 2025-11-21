Electrum Discovery (CVE:ELY) Shares Down 15.4% – Here’s Why

Electrum Discovery Corp (CVE:ELY – Get Free Report) traded down 15.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 171,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 245,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Electrum Discovery Stock Down 15.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 21.82 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.13.

About Electrum Discovery

Electrum Discovery Corp. operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on the Western Tethyan Belt with activities in the Republic of Serbia. The company's flagship project is the copper-gold Timok East Project. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

