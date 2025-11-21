What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for VRSK Q2 Earnings?

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Verisk Analytics in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.89. The consensus estimate for Verisk Analytics’ current full-year earnings is $6.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q3 2026 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.02 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 425.42%. The business had revenue of $768.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $334.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $314.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn restated a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.14.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $221.88 on Friday. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $196.99 and a 12-month high of $322.92. The company has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 13.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,846,000 after purchasing an additional 13,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory Hendrick purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $216.14 per share, with a total value of $108,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,536 shares in the company, valued at $548,131.04. This trade represents a 24.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sabra R. Purtill acquired 450 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $217.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,077.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,219.65. This represents a 51.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,450 shares of company stock valued at $314,663 and have sold 7,420 shares valued at $1,889,171. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.44%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

