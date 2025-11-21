Ergo Trading 20% Lower Over Last Week (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 21st. Ergo has a total market cap of $37.07 million and approximately $322.72 thousand worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000546 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 20% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,070.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $618.88 or 0.00751747 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.06 or 0.00556400 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00011133 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.17 or 0.00099813 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.25 or 0.00398724 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00015890 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ergo

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 82,400,475 coins and its circulating supply is 82,400,187 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

