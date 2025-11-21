BITICA COIN (BDCC) Price Tops $0.0400 on Top Exchanges

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 21st. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $729.03 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00001818 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00011560 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00011074 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BDCC is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,238,669,411 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. The official website for BITICA COIN is www.thebitica.io.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03997178 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.thebitica.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.