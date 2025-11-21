Komodo (KMD) Price Hits $0.0394

Komodo (KMD) traded down 16.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 21st. In the last week, Komodo has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.0394 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $5.36 million and approximately $254.68 thousand worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $618.88 or 0.00751747 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00015474 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000499 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00000986 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000600 BTC.
About Komodo
Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 141,106,084 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Komodo
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
