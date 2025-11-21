Komodo (KMD) Price Hits $0.0394

Komodo (KMD) traded down 16.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 21st. In the last week, Komodo has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.0394 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $5.36 million and approximately $254.68 thousand worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $618.88 or 0.00751747 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00015474 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00000986 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000600 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 141,106,084 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.