Martin Currie Ltd. Has $289,000 Holdings in Revvity Inc. $RVTY

Martin Currie Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 71.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,511 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Revvity were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Revvity by 25.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,563,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,863,000 after buying an additional 1,932,314 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revvity by 8.5% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,515,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,403 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revvity by 32.1% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,360,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,616 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,060,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Revvity by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,160,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,217,000 after buying an additional 243,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on RVTY shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Revvity in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Revvity in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Revvity in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Revvity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Revvity from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.75.

Revvity Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of Revvity stock opened at $94.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.23. Revvity Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.36 and a 52-week high of $128.29.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $698.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.75 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 8.44%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Revvity has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Revvity Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. Revvity’s payout ratio is 14.07%.

Revvity declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, October 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Revvity Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

