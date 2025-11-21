Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,725,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 138,235 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $867,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triton Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 519,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,450,000 after acquiring an additional 120,706 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 35,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 95,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock opened at $188.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $228.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 38.11% and a net margin of 15.07%.The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.16%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Argus decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 14th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $253.00 in a report on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.38.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

