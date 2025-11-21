Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $CCEP Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,568 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $8,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,682,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,804,000 after buying an additional 798,427 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,335,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,533,000 after acquiring an additional 215,966 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,205,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,493 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,128,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,009,000 after buying an additional 49,747 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,030,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,711,000 after purchasing an additional 142,019 shares during the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCEP. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.40.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Shares of CCEP opened at $89.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a one year low of $73.40 and a one year high of $100.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.63 and its 200-day moving average is $91.42.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 277.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

