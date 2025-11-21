Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,792 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $15,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,443,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,987,906,000 after purchasing an additional 673,110 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 32.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,661,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,272,117,000 after buying an additional 5,050,159 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,942,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $562,991,000 after acquiring an additional 227,555 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,702,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $474,250,000 after acquiring an additional 362,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,195,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $555,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $76.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -589.85, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.04. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.08 and a 52 week high of $127.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -184.62%.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 24th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised Marvell Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $124.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.23.

Insider Activity

In other Marvell Technology news, COO Chris Koopmans purchased 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $530,604.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 104,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,179,494.75. This represents a 6.94% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi acquired 3,400 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $265,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 73,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,726,777.76. This trade represents a 4.86% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired a total of 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,109,632 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

