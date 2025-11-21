Legal & General Group Plc Sells 209,182 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,235,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 209,182 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $842,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in Arista Networks by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Trading Down 4.1%

Arista Networks stock opened at $119.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.08, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.34 and a 200-day moving average of $122.54. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $164.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. BNP Paribas raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ANET

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.12, for a total transaction of $1,256,960.00. Following the sale, the director owned 33,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,308,142.08. This trade represents a 19.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $3,858,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,843.36. The trade was a 69.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 2,009,040 shares of company stock worth $293,922,634 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.