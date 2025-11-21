Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Makes New $3.13 Million Investment in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 31,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,000. Amphenol comprises approximately 2.7% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,743,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,098,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092,282 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 639.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,758,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $574,500,000 after buying an additional 7,573,750 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $476,842,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Amphenol by 73.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,168,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $798,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154,860 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,998,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,166,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Amphenol from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price target on shares of Amphenol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 40,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $5,750,906.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,723,354. This trade represents a 50.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 365,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $49,163,138.70. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 433,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,403,360.30. This trade represents a 45.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,123,270 shares of company stock valued at $152,357,247 in the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH opened at $130.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.65. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.45 and a 1-year high of $144.37.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 18.22%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

