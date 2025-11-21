JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,312,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,404,271 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,586,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 89,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,392,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $479,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 376,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,214,000 after purchasing an additional 53,098 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 422.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 148,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,112,000 after purchasing an additional 119,809 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $83.73 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.66 and a 52-week high of $84.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.92.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.326 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

