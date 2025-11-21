Power Wealth Management LLC Invests $260,000 in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Power Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Curat Global LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 93.7% in the second quarter. Curat Global LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 61.5% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $64.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $77.41. The company has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.81.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.26. Corteva had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. Corteva’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total transaction of $2,766,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 49,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,655,240.40. This trade represents a 43.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Corteva from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Corteva from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised shares of Corteva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.05.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

